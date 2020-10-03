e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fighting off wild dogs to taming donkey: 10-year-old boy walks from Sicily to London to give his grandma a hug

Fighting off wild dogs to taming donkey: 10-year-old boy walks from Sicily to London to give his grandma a hug

Romeo Cox embarked on this adventerous journey along with his father.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the 10-year-old boy named Romeo Cox.
The image shows the 10-year-old boy named Romeo Cox. (Instagram/@romeos_big_journey_home)
         

The Internet is filled with all kinds of stories. Some stories make you laugh, some make you cry, and then there are some that leave you overwhelmed with emotions. Just like the story of a 10-year-old boy named Romeo Cox who, along with his father, walked from Sicily in Italy to London in the UK. Why, you ask? He embarked on this adventurous journey just so that he could meet his grandmother and give her a hug.

The boy also gave the world a glimpse of his journey through Instagram. A link given in his bio also details that besides meeting his grandmother he also took the journey for another reason. “I’m walking 2800km to support refugees my age for Refugee Education Across Conflicts Trust because we should all get an equal chance to study & live!” it says.

He shared several videos and images which detail what he saw and the people that he meet. And to say that the tale is wonderful is surely an understatement.

The image shows Romeo Cox.
The image shows Romeo Cox. ( Instagram/@romeos_big_journey_home )

What is every more exciting is that his arduous journey was not only restricted to meeting new people. He also went on boat journeys and participated in jam sessions. Not just that, turns out, he also fought off wild dogs, tamed a grumpy donkey and even got bloody feet while walking. However, what is truly heartening is that he never gave up.

“We got lost a few times. We slept under a wasp nest which wasn’t a good idea, got bloody feet, but we never thought about giving up,” he told Daily Mail.

Here is a post giving a glimpse of him riding a boat:

View this post on Instagram

Last night me and Dad were given space on the sail boat Cyclades leaving Sicily to Agropoli! Very exciting and I saw in the dawn, with captain Andrea and his crew. Dad got sea sick 😂😂😂but not me! Very special kind people Giuseppe Marino and his Captain son Andrea made this possible with the magic help of La Capitana Donatella Alibrandi and of Riccardo Bonomolo and Serena Ferraiolo! In Mainland Italy at last. Campsite now and then 2100km to go to London and Granny🤪🤪💥💪🏽👣👣 Ieri sera io e papà abbiamo avuto spazio sulla barca a vela Cyclades che lasciava la Sicilia per Agropoli! Molto emozionante e ho visto all'alba, con il capitano Andrea e il suo crew. Papa' ha avuto il mal di mare ma non io! 😂😂Il passaggio in vela e' stato possibile grazie al fantastico aiuto di Giuseppe Marino e il figlio capitano Andrea e alla magia della Capitana Donatella Alibrandi, di Riccardo Bonomolo e Serena Ferraiolo! dalla Sicilia! Campeggio ora e poi ancora 2100km da percorrere e la Nonna🤪🤪💥💪🏽👣👣

A post shared by Romeo Cox (@romeos_big_journey_home) on

Check out the fun video of the boy dancing to the hit number Gangnam Style:

The youngster arrived at Trafalgar Square in London on September 21, having made the 2,800km journey. He is now under quarantine before he meets his grandmother.

“I can’t wait to give her a cuddle, it’s been over a year since I last saw her. She was all alone during lockdown,” he said. Well, we too will wait for him to update us about the hug for which he crossed thousands of kilometers.

He was also invited to the House of Lords to enjoy some cake with Lord Alf Dubs. In a post, Romeo gave details about that too.

View this post on Instagram

(Scrollate giù per l'italiano!) 🇬🇧🙂I have been invited to the House of Lords for cake with Lord Dubs! He was a child who escaped the Nazis in 1939 on the special Kindertransport train and given asylum in Britain. He wrote me a letter ❤️: "Romeo, I found your story truly inspirational. Your grandmother is lucky to have such a determined and dedicated grandson. Amazing to have walked that far, dealt with wild dogs and grumpy donkeys and met so many extraordinary people on your way. What impressed me most, though, was your humanity and empathy; quite extraordinary qualities in someone as young as you. You are dead right that it seems unfair that you can be reunited with your family here and someone else can't, just because of where they were born. We agree on that and I suspect on a lot else besides. Thank you for your super human efforts on behalf of refugees."Alf Dubs 🌈 🇮🇹 🙂Sono stato invitato alla Camera dei Lord per mangiare una torta con Lord Dubs! Da bambino fuggì i nazisti nel 1939 sul treno speciale Kindertransport, un treno per sfuggire al regime ed arrivare in Gran Bretagna, dove ricevette asilo. Mi ha scritto una lettera❤️: "Romeo, ho trovato la tua storia davvero stimolante. Tua nonna è fortunata ad avere un nipote così determinato e dedicato. Incredibile di aver camminato così lontano, aver avuto a che fare con cani selvatici e asini scontrosi e aver incontrato così tante persone straordinarie sulla tua strada. Ciò che mi ha colpito di più, però, è stata la tua umanità ed empatia; qualità davvero straordinarie in qualcuno giovane come te. Hai assolutamente ragione sul fatto che sembra ingiusto che tu possa riunirti con la tua famiglia qui e qualcun altro no, solo a causa del luogo in cui sono nati. Siamo d'accordo su questo e sospetto su molto altro ancora. Grazie per i vostri sforzi super umani a favore dei rifugiati ". Alf Dubs #romeosbigjourney #safepassage #helprefugees

A post shared by Romeo Cox (@romeos_big_journey_home) on

What do you think of this wonderful boy and his journey?

tags
top news
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RR bat against unchanged RCB
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RR bat against unchanged RCB
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In