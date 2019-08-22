Fish with ‘two mouths’ caught. Viral image makes people curious

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:18 IST

A woman in upstate New York was in for a scary – or fascinating – surprise when she reeled in a fish. It’s because the fish appears to have two mouths.

Captured by Debbie Geddes on Lake Champlain, the image has left many shocked and is going viral.

The post shared on Facebook page Knotty Boys Fishing on August 19 has till now gathered more than 6,000 shares. Additionally, it has also amassed over 1,000 comments and reactions.

Many were simply amazed to see the unique fish. The image, however, also sparked different kinds of theories among netizens. While some argued that it’s a deformity caused by an injury, others jokingly added that it’s an offspring of Lake Champlain’s mythical lake monster – Champy.

“It’s just an old injury, not two headed at all,” wrote a Facebook user. “Speaking as a biologist, I think it is a deformity. Something went awry embryologically,” commented another. “Champy’s offspring?” curiously inquired a third.

What do you think of this image?

