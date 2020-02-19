Flightless pigeon finds best friend in dog that cannot walk. Watch

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:09 IST

The Internet is filled with stories of animals that form unlikely bonds with each other. Be it a video showing a coyote playing with a badger or a cheetah snuggling with a dog, these stories certainly warm up people’s hearts. Now, there’s a new addition to that list – unlikely friendship between a pigeon which cannot fly and a dog that cannot walk.

The pigeon named Herman and the dog named Lundy are now the Internet’s latest celebrities after images of the BFFs went all sorts of viral online. Shared on the Facebook page of The Mia Foundation – an organization which “rescue animals that are born with birth defects” – the story of the duo is now tugging at heartstrings of people.

Take a look at some of the images of Herman and Lundy.

The one where the dog and the pigeon are intently looking at each other:

Herman and Lundy sitting on a bed together.

A playful moment between Herman and Lundy:

The pigeon playing with the dog.

The duo being cosy:

Herman and Lundy, pigeon and dog respectively, playing with each other.

The organization also shared a video of the duo. In the video Herman and Lundy are seen snuggling with each other.

People were in awe of this beautiful relationship and they showed the same while commenting.

“OMG! Best thing I have seen all day,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awww! I love them both!” wrote another. “Wow, You’re breaking my heart here. With happy tears!” commented a third. “Omfg. Babe. It’s our spirit animals,” excitedly wrote another. “They are precious. I want to adopt them,” commented a fifth.

What do you think of this awesome duo?