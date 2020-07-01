e-paper
Floofy cats Mies and Moof paw-fectly explain how to beat the heat. Watch

Mies and Moof, are Siberian cats, who have their own Instagram page.

Jul 01, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cats Mies and Moof, eating the heat in their style.
Cats Mies and Moof, eating the heat in their style. (Instagram/@miesthecat)
         

With temperatures soaring in so many parts of the worlds, chances are many of you have Googled ways to beat the heat. Well, these adorably floofy kitties have found a solution and they’re generous enough to share it.

Mies and Moof, are Siberian cats, who have their own Instagram page. One of their latest post shows what they’re doing to fight the hot weather and it’s simple. Hoomans already do this but hey, a reminder doesn’t hurt, especially when it’s from such cute kitties.

The video shows them sitting right in front of a table fan as the wind blows their fur. The only thing missing is a nice romantic number.

Posted on June 26, the video has collected over 63,000 views and more than 13,000 likes. People have shared a ton of comments on these cute kitties.

“The answer, my friend, is floof in the wind. The answer is floof in the wind,” writes an individual. “Chillin like a villain,” shares another. “That’s the purrfect way,” expresses a third and we agree. “Mr. Kitty will throw himself down in front of the air conditioning vent and look up at me to turn the air on!” posts a fourth sharing their own experience with their cat.

What do you think of Mies and Moof?

