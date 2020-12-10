Forest officials rescue crocodile in Kerala’s Athirapilly area

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:24 IST

A crocodile was rescued on Wednesday by forest officials from the Athirappilly area of Kerala’s Thrissur district after it entered a house.

Locals also pitched in to help in the rescue of the reptile, which was released into a river.

Kerala: Crocodile rescued by forest officials with support from locals after it entered a house in Athirappilly, Thrissur district, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/cAD3Mio5JT — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, an 8-foot long crocodile was rescued from the Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department on Friday.