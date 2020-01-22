Forest officials rescue over 3-foot-long crocodile from a well in Thane

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:17 IST

Thane city forest officials along with wildlife rescuers rescued a three and a half feet long crocodile spotted by villagers of Ovala village in Ghodbunder, Thane. The villagers spotted the crocodile on multiple occasions at the bank of a dilapidated well on a private property. The forest officials pumped out water from the well in search of the reptile and rescued it on Wednesday afternoon.

The crocodile was rescued from resident Prashant Thakur’s private property. Forest officials informed that it’s a dilapidated well with no safety wall or safety cover and is around 15 to 20 feet deep.

“We have rescued an Indian Crocodile from the bottom of this well with the help of wildlife rescuers,” told Sanjay Pawar, forester, Thane city forest. “The crocodile was pulled up with a help of net and we have sent it to Sanjay Gandhi National Park for medical check-up. The reptile is merely 2 years old and following recommendation from the doctors, we will release it in the forest,” added Pawar.

“The villagers had sent a video [of the crocodile] though it was difficult to judge if it is a crocodile or a monitor lizard at the well. However the villagers were confident that they spotted a crocodile so we searched for it and successfully rescued it,” told Rohit Mohite, animal rescuer with Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA).

A man carrying the rescued crocodile. ( HT Photo/Praful )

Ovala is close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, thus the rescuers believe that the crocodile might have entered the private property from some nullah or water stream.

“My sister spotted the reptile resting at the banks of the well and alerted the forest officials. We also tried to take a video, however it entered the water when we tried to go closer to take a video. We are now relieved that the reptile was caught,” told Thakur, on whose property the reptile was found.

