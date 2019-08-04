e-paper
Friendship Day 2019: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating the special day between friends

We have collected some of the best tweets – funny and emotional – to add on to your amusement on Friendship Day.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter is flooded with Friendship Day 2019 tweets.
Friendship Day is here and many are busy celebrating this special day with their friends. While some are catching up with their buddies for a fun-filled day, some are expressing their love on social media – especially Twitter. The micro-blogging site is flooding with different kinds of posts dedicated to friends and even the hashtags #HappyFriendshipDay2019 and #FriendsForever are trending.

We have collected some of the best tweets – funny and emotional – to add on to your amusement on Friendship Day. Enjoy!

Different brands shared special massages for Friendship Day too. While some posted heartening tweets, others took a more funny approach. Here’s what they tweeted:

How will you wish your friend on this special day?

