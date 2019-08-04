Friendship Day 2019: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating the special day between friends

it-s-viral

Friendship Day is here and many are busy celebrating this special day with their friends. While some are catching up with their buddies for a fun-filled day, some are expressing their love on social media – especially Twitter. The micro-blogging site is flooding with different kinds of posts dedicated to friends and even the hashtags #HappyFriendshipDay2019 and #FriendsForever are trending.

We have collected some of the best tweets – funny and emotional – to add on to your amusement on Friendship Day. Enjoy!

Happy freindship day to all my friends .#HappyFriendshipDay2019

Friends listen to what you say. Best friends listen to what you don't say. Best friends are people who make your problems their problems, just so you don't have to go through them alone. pic.twitter.com/oauFp3Dmsj — RaHul jain (@Rahul20000916) August 4, 2019

If you have a Joey in your Life , then you will always be Happy fir the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/dOvP9sctvw — Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@grjain) August 4, 2019

Friends come in all shapes, sizes and species. Happy International Friendship Day!#FriendsForever #HappyFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/3VyhhsGkXr — Anjani Nandan Dixit (@anjaninandandxt) August 4, 2019

Thank you for being my 4 a.m. alarm

Thank you for protecting me from every danger and harm

The world has enough charms

But when it’s my turn to cry I know I only have your arms #HappyFriendshipDay2019#FriendsForever — Siddhi Sankalkar (@SiddhiSankalkar) August 4, 2019

Me and my Friends Hanging out..#HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/HDmpW1IJhP — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) August 4, 2019

This is what True Friendship looks like ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1B2LalzhPo — Uma Shankar Mahato (@88umashankar) August 4, 2019

Different brands shared special massages for Friendship Day too. While some posted heartening tweets, others took a more funny approach. Here’s what they tweeted:

From epic photobombs to random 🤳, it is the photos that never made it to your social media that real friendships are made of!



This Friendship Day, we're looking for those picture-imperfect #UnseenPhotos.#HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ivpnmy7FgP — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2019

Friendship is tagging your friend in memes. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CClYhUX2Pr — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) August 4, 2019

Tag all your squad members and let them guess which character they resemble the most!#HappyFriendshipDay #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ygPf9cPITB — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 4, 2019

How will you wish your friend on this special day?

