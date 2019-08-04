Friendship Day 2019: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating the special day between friends
Friendship Day is here and many are busy celebrating this special day with their friends. While some are catching up with their buddies for a fun-filled day, some are expressing their love on social media – especially Twitter. The micro-blogging site is flooding with different kinds of posts dedicated to friends and even the hashtags #HappyFriendshipDay2019 and #FriendsForever are trending.
We have collected some of the best tweets – funny and emotional – to add on to your amusement on Friendship Day. Enjoy!
#HappyFriendshipDay2019— RaHul jain (@Rahul20000916) August 4, 2019
Happy freindship day to all my friends .#HappyFriendshipDay2019
Friends listen to what you say. Best friends listen to what you don't say. Best friends are people who make your problems their problems, just so you don't have to go through them alone. pic.twitter.com/oauFp3Dmsj
#HappyFriendshipDay2019#FriendsForever— Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@grjain) August 4, 2019
If you have a Joey in your Life , then you will always be Happy fir the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/dOvP9sctvw
Friends come in all shapes, sizes and species. Happy International Friendship Day!#FriendsForever #HappyFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/3VyhhsGkXr— Anjani Nandan Dixit (@anjaninandandxt) August 4, 2019
Thank you for being my 4 a.m. alarm— Siddhi Sankalkar (@SiddhiSankalkar) August 4, 2019
Thank you for protecting me from every danger and harm
The world has enough charms
But when it’s my turn to cry I know I only have your arms #HappyFriendshipDay2019#FriendsForever
#HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/4QG8Z7U8im— yogesh bhadouriya (@yogesh_indore) August 4, 2019
Me and my Friends Hanging out..#HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/HDmpW1IJhP— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) August 4, 2019
#HappyFriendshipDay2019— Uma Shankar Mahato (@88umashankar) August 4, 2019
This is what True Friendship looks like ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1B2LalzhPo
Different brands shared special massages for Friendship Day too. While some posted heartening tweets, others took a more funny approach. Here’s what they tweeted:
True friends don't need words.#FriendsNotJudges #FriendshipDay #FriendsForever #HappyFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/NFVHcAP7EH— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) August 4, 2019
From epic photobombs to random 🤳, it is the photos that never made it to your social media that real friendships are made of!— Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2019
This Friendship Day, we're looking for those picture-imperfect #UnseenPhotos.#HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ivpnmy7FgP
Friendship is tagging your friend in memes. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CClYhUX2Pr— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) August 4, 2019
Tag all your squad members and let them guess which character they resemble the most!#HappyFriendshipDay #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ygPf9cPITB— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 4, 2019
How will you wish your friend on this special day?
First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:01 IST