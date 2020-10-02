e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Twitter pays respect to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Twitter pays respect to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: People used various hashtags to share posts paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:31 IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: This year marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary.
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: This year marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary. (Twitter/@VPSecretariat)
         

Today, on Friday, India is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. It is the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, he is also called the Father of the Nation. Fondly referred to as “Bapu”, his philosophies still motivate and inspire people across the world, especially his teachings about non-violence.

This day is usually celebrated with prayers or cultural events at various parts of the nation. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, many are paying their respects, this year, with small ceremonies. There are some who have also taken to various social media platforms, especially Twitter, to show their respect.

In fact, the hashtags #MahatmaGandhi, #Bapu, and #GandhiJayanti are also trending on the micro-blogging site. People are using them while sharing their tweets.

Here are some among the many posts people shared:

“On this very special day, Let’s take trip through the houses which had been witness to the becoming of the Mahatma in 15 secs!” shared Incredible India along with a video:

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane,” a Twitter user shared this quote along with an image:

“Great people are born in every century and Mahatma was one of them. The thin old man made the so called Great Britain fall on her knees. He made us understand why we should strive and be prepared to die for the cause of truth,” expressed another:

Here’s how others reacted:

October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

tags
