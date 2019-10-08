Gautam Gambhir is ‘mastering his pedicure skills’. Adorable pic with daughters shows how

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Gautam Gambhir says he’s “gradually mastering my pedicure skills” and his daughters have something to do with it. The cricketer-turned-politician posted an adorable picture with his daughters giving a unique spin to Ashtami Kanjak. What’s more, he even asked his wife, Natasha Gambhir, where he should send the bill for his pedicure services.

“As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills... besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services,” Gambhir captioned his picture which shows him washing his daughter’s feet.

As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills...besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services?💅🏽💅🏽🙋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tjtP7yWBl6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 8, 2019

The wonderful picture and Gambhir’s sweet caption has won a ton of love on Twitter collecting over 21,000 likes and more than 1,100 retweets. Several people have posted some wonderful comments on the photo.

“So adorable Gauti! Your captions always take the spotlight though,” says a Twitter user. “One of the best pics I have seen today...absolutely adorable,” says another. “Best thing on the Internet today!” says a third.

Last evening, a post shared by cricketer MS Dhoni about his daughter won similar love on Instagram. In his post, Dhoni shared daughter Ziva’s reaction to Ranveer Singh’s look at the Elle Beauty Awards held on Saturday. Turns out, she has the same sunglasses as the ones Ranveer wore to the event and she had quite the reaction when she noticed this. The heartwarming post, complete with a picture of Ziva and Ranveer won people over.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 15:50 IST