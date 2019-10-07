e-paper
MS Dhoni shares what daughter Ziva Dhoni and Ranveer Singh have in common. It’ll make you smile

Ranveer Singh has this to say...

MS Dhoni has shared Ziva's reaction to Ranveer Singh's look at the Elle Beauty Awards.
MS Dhoni has shared Ziva's reaction to Ranveer Singh's look at the Elle Beauty Awards.
         

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni has shared the sweetest anecdote about daughter Ziva and it’ll definitely put a smile on your face. In a post shared on Instagram, Dhoni has shared Ziva’s reaction to Ranveer’s look at the Elle Beauty Awards held on Saturday. If you’re a fan of the actor, chances are you’ve read several reactions to his look but this one by Ziva is easily the best.

In his post shared an hour ago, Dhoni has said what Ziva did when she saw Ranveer’s picture. Turns out, she has the same sunglasses as Ranveer. Check out Dhoni’s post to see what she said.

Well, isn’t that just adorable? People on Instagram sure think so. Since being shared, Dhoni’s post has collected over 3.1 lakh likes and almost 6,000 comments - and still very much counting. Here’s what people have to say about the post and this similarity between Ranveer Singh and Ziva Dhoni.

“So sharp!” says an Instagram user. “So cute,” says another. “Waiting for Ranveer Singh’s reply,” says a third not unlike others.

And guess what. Ranveer has posted the sweetest comment on the post.

Hindustantimes

So what do you think of MS Dhoni’s post?

