Gharial earns title of ‘most attentive father’ after it was seen doing this

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:12 IST

An image involving a gharial and its young ones has sparked a wave of reactions among people on Twitter. The image, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the crocodilian crossing a river with its young ones on its back.

“The most attentive #father in the town!!” Kaswan wrote and tweeted the image. He further added the image was clicked by Dhritiman Mukherjee when the animal was crossing Chambal River. “Conservation efforts are helping this species to bounce back. And when we talk about river conservation we are also talking for their future,” Kaswan added and concluded his tweet.

The most attentive #father in the town !! Picture captured by Dhritiman Mukherjee where a #Gharial taking kids across the #chambal river. Conservation efforts are helping this species to bounce back. And when we talk about river #conservation we are also talking for their future. pic.twitter.com/QAYV1afbqe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 6, 2020

Since being shared on February 6, the post has received varied reactions from people. Till now, it has gathered close to 5,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 1,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. There were many who called the gharial a “responsible parent.” A few also applauded the photographer for taking such an amazing picture.

“A responsible parent...Teaching so many lessons in just one image,” wrote a Twitter user. “Stunning shot,” commented another. “Nature makes for a beautiful subject. How well-captured. Parenting is so intrinsic irrespective of species. Endearing,” wrote a third. “Wonderful post. Thank you so much for caring and also sharing with us,” commented yet another.

Here’s how others reacted:

