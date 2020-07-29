e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Global Tiger Day 2020: Nagpur Police uses tiger’s picture to share advisory note

Global Tiger Day 2020: Nagpur Police uses tiger’s picture to share advisory note

“That moment when we see people wearing masks below their nose,” Nagpur Police tweeted while sharing the image.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shared by Nagpur Police on Twitter.
The image shared by Nagpur Police on Twitter. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         

Laced with wit and creativity, Nagpur Police has shared an advisory post. Chances are the post will not only make you giggle but will also remind you how not to wear a mask.

On the occasion of Global Tiger Day 2020, the department has used an image of a tiger along with a caption. The two combined together add the aspect of hilarity to the tweet.

“That moment when we see people wearing masks below their nose,” the department tweeted. They added an image of a tiger with its paw in front of its face. If you look at the image with the context of the caption then it gives the feel as if the animal is face palming about the fact that some people think it’s effective to wear mask below their nose.

Take a look at the post to see what we’re talking about:

The post, since being shared only a few hours ago, has gathered close to 300 likes – and counting.

In a reply to their own tweet, Nagpur police also wrote “Be a Tiger. Wear masks properly” along with the hashtag #InternationalTigerDay.

There were some people who shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves. “You guys actually have some really good memes,” wrote a Twitter user. “The tiger is the king of the jungle, #Nagpur Police is the king of Social Media,” commented another. “Thank you for creating the awareness,” commented a third. “Correct,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s post?

