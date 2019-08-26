Golfer continues playing as huge alligator casually strolls by. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:47 IST

A man’s commitment to his game of golf - even in the face of what many consider a rather scary situation - has prompted a ton of reactions. A video captured in Florida shows a golfer continuing his game even as a huge, frightening alligator casually strolls right next to him. The video has gone viral and has left some terrified and many others impressed.

“Golfing in Florida is just different...” posted professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty along with the video on Instagram. Lafferty was reportedly playing golf at the Champions Gate Country Club in Orlando when this bizarre run-in with the alligator took place.

The video shows Lafferty completely focused on golf even though a huge, nearly seven foot alligator walks inches away from him.

“I wasn’t too worried,” Lafferty told CNN. “I wakeboard professionally so I’m always in the water and I’ve kind of been around gators my whole life. There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go.”

While Lafferty seemed calm and composed in that moment, watching the video may make you feel uncomfortable.

Since being shared on August 21, the video has collected over 88,000 views and more than 14,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram - and still counting.

“No way! That’s just crazy!” says an Instagram user. “Can’t decide if that’s savage or stupid,” says another. “Wow! Not sure I could stand there and hit the shot,” says a third. “Just a normal day in Florida!” says another.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:41 IST