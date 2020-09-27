e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Google celebrates 22nd birthday with a doodle. It’s absolutely adorable

Google celebrates 22nd birthday with a doodle. It’s absolutely adorable

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday with this doodle.
Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday with this doodle. (Screengrab)
         

It’s Google’s 22nd birthday today. To mark the special occasion, the company has shared an animated doodle and it’s absolutely adorable.

The doodle shows the letter “G” engaged in a video call on a laptop. It’s wearing a birthday cap with gifts and a piece of cake kept in front of it. A pop up showing the laptop screen features the other letters of the name “Google” and they’re celebrating too. The representation of the event in the doddle is quite apt as in the present times, due to the pandemic, most people are celebrating their birthdays virtually.

The Image shows the Google doodle shared on September 27.
The Image shows the Google doodle shared on September 27. ( Screengrab )

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. There is a very interesting story behind the moniker which has now become an unofficial synonym for the word “search”. The name, as it turns out, is a play on a mathematical term.

As explained in a blog shared by Google, the name came into existence when American mathematician Edward Kasner and his young nephew Milton Sirotta took an “unassuming stroll” in the woods of New Jersey in 1920. Kasner, as the story goes, asked Sirotta to help him chose a name “for a mind-boggling number” - a 1 followed by 100 zeros. To which, Sirotta answered “a google.” Later, the name gained visibility in 1940 when Kasner used it in a book he co-authored. And today it’s a term almost everyone is aware of.

What’s even more interesting, and someone may be unaware of, is that the term “Google” is a part of Oxford English Dictionary. It was officially added to the list, as a verb, in the year 2006.

Also Read | Google Doodle honours Aarti Saha, first Asian woman to cross the English Channel, on 80th birth anniversary

