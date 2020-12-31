e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve with fireworks and leaping froggy

Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve with fireworks and leaping froggy

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Froggy the weather frog which commonly appears at the weather application of Google is indicating the chilly weather that comes with the onset of the New Year.
Froggy the weather frog which commonly appears at the weather application of Google is indicating the chilly weather that comes with the onset of the New Year.(Google)
         

With the world all set to take a giant leap into the leap year 2020, Google on Tuesday celebrated the occasion with a sparkling doodle featuring a leaping froggy.

In the new doodle, fireworks are seen filling the night sky and a special character named Froggy is enjoying in a celebratory mood with its bird friend, both wearing party caps.

Froggy the weather frog which commonly appears at the weather application of Google is indicating the chilly weather that comes with the onset of the New Year and also the leap of humankind towards another leap year.

Technology giant Google is known for introducing interactive and celebratory doodles on occasions, festivals and birthdays of global legends.

Earlier, a day ahead of Christmas, Google rolled out a new doodle titled ‘Happy Holidays 2019’ adding to the festive spirit.

The Doodle of the Christmas Eve showed a Crystal ball glass in which Santa Claus was seen sliding across a Christmas tree along with the traditional reindeer sleigh.

The reach of today’s New Year’s Eve doodle of Google is global.

tags
top news
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
In Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan holds out a message
In Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan holds out a message
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news