Government isn't reducing pension by 30 percent or terminating it for people above 80, says PIB

The government’s Press Information Bureau took to Twitter to debunk the false claim with a post on their official handle.

Apr 10, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
If you have seen posts or WhatsApp forwards with this message, beware – it’s fake.
In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, there’s an outbreak of fake news that is flooding the Internet. Several authorities are constantly fighting a parallel war with this outbreak of misinformation as well. They often take to social media to clear the air about news that is misleading. Just like this false claim that the Indian government is going to reduce pension by 30 percent and terminate it for people above 80 in the wake of COVID-19.

If you have seen posts or WhatsApp forwards with this message, beware – it’s fake. The government’s Press Information Bureau took to Twitter to debunk the false claim with a post on their official handle.

“Media reports & rumours are circulating that the government intends to reduce pensions of govt employees by 30 percent & terminate it altogether for those above age of 80, in the wake of #COVIDー19,” the agency tweeted. “There is no such move in government and this is a baseless rumour,” they added and clarified.

Since being shared, many have thanked the agency for debunking the fake news.

“Was frightened with this news but feeling relaxed now,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks for the clarification,” commented another. One simply wrote thanks.

PIB’s fact checking handle earlier took to the micro-blogging site to rubbish another fake message which claims that sellers are licking or spitting on vegetables and fruits to spread COVID-19.

