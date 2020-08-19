Grandma celebrates her 93rd birthday while dancing to Aankh Marey. Video is amazing

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:46 IST

Besides cakes and gifts, birthdays are about enjoyment. And this 93-year-old woman shows what enjoying to the fullest looks like. A video shows her dancing to the tune of popular song Aankh Marey from the film Simmba and the clip is winning people over.

Shared by Facebook user Gourav Saha, the video shows the elderly woman swaying to the song. The caption of the video urges viewers to watch another clip on YouTube which shows her entire birthday celebration.

The video, posted on YouTube by Chandreyee Dey Saha, explains that the woman’s family was celebrating her 93rd birthday. The clip opens with the grandma sitting in front of a cake while wearing a birthday cap. Soon people start singing “Happy Birthday to you” together. The rest of the video shows snippets of the celebration.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being posted, people have shared their reactions on the comments sections of both the posts.

“So adorable,” wrote a YouTube user. “It’s so nice,” expressed another. “Awesome,” commented a Facebook user. “She is so sweet,” shared another.

What do you think of the videos?

