e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Grandpa uses vacuum cleaner to give himself a funny hairstyle, video will make you smile

Grandpa uses vacuum cleaner to give himself a funny hairstyle, video will make you smile

The video has rightfully been shared on the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, which is “a place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day.”

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:35 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
The video prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. (Reddit/@mightymaurauder)
         

Happiness comes in different ways. For some, it’s finding wholesome content on the Internet that relieve you of your stress and bring a smile to your face. This video shared Reddit is just that. It shows an elderly giving himself a funny hairstyle using a vacuum cleaner. What’s incredibly adorable is his own reaction to his actions.

The video has rightfully been shared on the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, which is “a place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day.”

“Grandpa found out he could do his hair with the vacuum cleaner!” says the caption posted along with the video. It shows the man staring into the mirror and doing his hair using the cleaning machine. He then turns towards the camera and laughs.

Watch the video below, it is guaranteed to make you smile.

Grandpa found out he could do his hair with the vacuum cleaner! from r/MadeMeSmile

Posted 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 61,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful comments.

“He’s most grandpa lookin’ grandpa ever,” shared an individual. “His belly movement with his laugh got me, idk why but it just makes everything so wholesome,” wrote another.

“What a sweetheart,” shared a third. “That laugh... I love seeing old folks acting like kids. Warms the cold black dead heart,” posted a fourth.

“‘Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional’,” commented a Reddit user and the quote is reflected perfectly in this video.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In