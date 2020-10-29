Grandpa uses vacuum cleaner to give himself a funny hairstyle, video will make you smile

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:35 IST

Happiness comes in different ways. For some, it’s finding wholesome content on the Internet that relieve you of your stress and bring a smile to your face. This video shared Reddit is just that. It shows an elderly giving himself a funny hairstyle using a vacuum cleaner. What’s incredibly adorable is his own reaction to his actions.

The video has rightfully been shared on the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, which is “a place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day.”

“Grandpa found out he could do his hair with the vacuum cleaner!” says the caption posted along with the video. It shows the man staring into the mirror and doing his hair using the cleaning machine. He then turns towards the camera and laughs.

Watch the video below, it is guaranteed to make you smile.

Posted 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 61,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful comments.

“He’s most grandpa lookin’ grandpa ever,” shared an individual. “His belly movement with his laugh got me, idk why but it just makes everything so wholesome,” wrote another.

“What a sweetheart,” shared a third. “That laugh... I love seeing old folks acting like kids. Warms the cold black dead heart,” posted a fourth.

“‘Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional’,” commented a Reddit user and the quote is reflected perfectly in this video.

What do you think about the video?