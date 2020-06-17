Green glow around Red Planet Mars sends Twitter into a frenzy

it-s-viral

The news of a green glow around the Red Planet Mars created quite a frenzy among tweeple. As per a study published in Nature Astronomy, the European Space Agency or ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detected the glowing green oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere. What’s even more interesting is that this is an occurrence which has only been detected in one place till now – Earth’s atmosphere.

An image of an artist’s impression of the glow was shared on Twitter handle ExoMars Orbiter which has now prompted people to tweet all sorts of reactions.

“New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth,” reads the post’s caption. It ends with a blog link containing further details about the incident.

“One of the brightest emissions seen on Earth stems from night glow. More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet,” says Jean-Claude Gérard of the Université de Liège, Belgium, and lead author of the new study published in Nature Astronomy.

“This is the first time this important emission has ever been observed around another planet beyond Earth,” said Håkan Svedhem, ESA’s TGO Project Scientist, cited the blog.

Read the full blog here and take a look at the tweet:

From getting excited to dropping jokes, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This is so exciting,” wrote a Twitter user. ‘Mars just updated its story in instagram,” joked another. “Headlights from the alien spaceship come to save us all,” wrote a third.