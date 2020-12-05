e-paper
Guess what showed up in Las Vegas? A monolith-like structure. Watch

With the appearance of the mysterious object, several casinos and hotels in the area took to social media to share videos and images.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 21:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mystery of the monoliths deepens as another structure found its way to Fremont Street in Las Vegas, US. The three-sided object looks similar to the others that previously appeared in Utah, Romania, and California. Like the other structures, the origin of this new edifice is unknown.

With the appearance of the mysterious object, several casinos and hotels in the area took to social media to share videos and images. Just like these posts shared by a resort on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s another post which shows the shiny structure standing in the middle of the street.

Employees of the surrounding places first noticed the structure early on Friday morning, reports KTNV. However, they didn’t have any more information to share.

Netizens had a lot of reactions on this sudden appearance and they expressed the same on the comments sections of the different posts.

“The monolith is taking over!!” wrote an Instagram user. “I have no clue what these are!” shared another. “Glorious,” praised a third.

“Nice! Is this currently on display for a while?” asked a fourth. To which, one of the casinos, that shared an image, replied, “We don’t know its plan.”

What do you think of this development in monolith mystery?

Also Read | Another one? Metallic monolith put outside candy store in Pittsburgh

