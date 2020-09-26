e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka shares 7 key attributes for self-improvement

Harsh Goenka shares 7 key attributes for self-improvement

“Key attributes for self-improvement,” read a line from Harsh Goenka’s tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka’s tweet prompted people to share various reactions.
Harsh Goenka’s tweet prompted people to share various reactions. (Twitter)
         

Have you ever heard the phrase “There’s always scope for self-improvement?” Though clichéd, it’s a truth that no one can deny. People always have the chance to be better versions of themselves. This tweet by Harsh Goenka details seven key attributes of how to do just that. This is a tweet which has an important life lesson to impart if you’re willing to follow.

“Key attributes for self-improvement,” Goenka wrote and started his tweet. Then he explained the ways in a precise yet informative manner.

Take a look at what he tweeted:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has already gathered close to 450 likes and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 100 retweets. People shared various comments on the post with most agreeing with Goenka’s tweet.

“Absolutely through self-discipline comes freedom. Have a lovely day,” wrote a Twitter user. “Harsh sir, very well said. If you allow me to add, ‘We should continuously upgrade, update and innovate ourselves’. This formula not just applies for ourselves but for our business too. Thank you sir,” said another. “Inspiring tips for overall improvements,” commented a third.

A Twitter user who shared their own point detailing that they think “unrelenting curiosity” is a springboard that is vital to achieve the points mentioned by Goenka. They tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

Also Read | ‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

tags
top news
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In