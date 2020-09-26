Harsh Goenka shares 7 key attributes for self-improvement

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:27 IST

Have you ever heard the phrase “There’s always scope for self-improvement?” Though clichéd, it’s a truth that no one can deny. People always have the chance to be better versions of themselves. This tweet by Harsh Goenka details seven key attributes of how to do just that. This is a tweet which has an important life lesson to impart if you’re willing to follow.

“Key attributes for self-improvement,” Goenka wrote and started his tweet. Then he explained the ways in a precise yet informative manner.

Take a look at what he tweeted:

KEY ATTRIBUTES FOR SELF IMPROVEMENT :



EXPERTISE- study and learn



PRODUCTIVITY- get more done



EFFICIENCY- do it better



INFLUENCE- learn persuasion



REPUTATION- what others think of you



PERSONALITY- how you treat and connect with others



ATTITUDE- towards yourself and others — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 26, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has already gathered close to 450 likes and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 100 retweets. People shared various comments on the post with most agreeing with Goenka’s tweet.

“Absolutely through self-discipline comes freedom. Have a lovely day,” wrote a Twitter user. “Harsh sir, very well said. If you allow me to add, ‘We should continuously upgrade, update and innovate ourselves’. This formula not just applies for ourselves but for our business too. Thank you sir,” said another. “Inspiring tips for overall improvements,” commented a third.

A Twitter user who shared their own point detailing that they think “unrelenting curiosity” is a springboard that is vital to achieve the points mentioned by Goenka. They tweeted:

I truly believe that "Unrelenting Curiosity" is the springboard for accomplishing all vital elements you kindly listed. — DhunMun (@ChapKewani) September 26, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

👏You are right. To do all these what is needed first is a healthy mind in a healthy body. So stay mindful at the present and enjoy the wonders of life around. — Soubhagya Bal ( Life coach & Meditation Teacher) (@soubhagya_bal) September 26, 2020

Very good self improvement lessons. — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) September 26, 2020

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

