‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST

Harsh Goenka often shares various kinds of posts. From funny to emotional, his tweets prompt people to post diverse responses. His recent tweet is no different, and may leave you with some food for thought as it imparts an important life lesson.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared the post using the hashtag #SaturdayThoughts. “Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment of your life!” he tweeted. The post is complete with a beautiful video of flowing water.

"Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment of your life!" pic.twitter.com/fG1sAxOC9c#SaturdayThoughts — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 12, 2020

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the video has gathered close to 2.8 lakh views and close to 2,200 likes. People shared all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the post.

Director Nila Madhab Panda, agreeing with Goenka’s tweet, shared a thought of his own. “Living in the moment is the only way, the past is history and the future is a mystery,” he tweeted.

“That’s beautiful & emotional, Sir! Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory !! Life is an onetime offer use it well,” expressed another and shared this image:

That’s beautiful & emotional Sir!!🙂Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory !!Life is a one time offer use it well. pic.twitter.com/4HsU7LDb1R — Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) September 12, 2020

“Nice words and nice beautiful video post. Time and tide wait for none. Once passed is passed, so better cherish the moment than repenting,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

All valuable quotes. My life is much connected like this.. — Rajeev (@Rajeev24375686) September 12, 2020

Beautifully complimented sir👌 👌. Good morning to you. — Pankaj Maheshwari (@Pankajasawa) September 12, 2020

True sir. Thanks for sharing — Y Ramesh Reddy (@rameshreddy41) September 12, 2020

That's so true🙏Enjoy each moment of your life to live your dream life. Make a habit of writing notes/journal to preserve the beautiful memories. Let go the unpleasant moments & keep the good part you learned. It's easy & any one can do it. Mindfulness is the key to Happiness🙂 — Soubhagya Bal ( Life & Business Coach) (@soubhagya_bal) September 12, 2020

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

