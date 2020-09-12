e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared the post using the hashtag #SaturdayThoughts.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka also shared a video along with his tweet.
Harsh Goenka also shared a video along with his tweet. (Screengrab)
         

Harsh Goenka often shares various kinds of posts. From funny to emotional, his tweets prompt people to post diverse responses. His recent tweet is no different, and may leave you with some food for thought as it imparts an important life lesson.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared the post using the hashtag #SaturdayThoughts. “Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment of your life!” he tweeted. The post is complete with a beautiful video of flowing water.

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the video has gathered close to 2.8 lakh views and close to 2,200 likes. People shared all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the post.

Director Nila Madhab Panda, agreeing with Goenka’s tweet, shared a thought of his own. “Living in the moment is the only way, the past is history and the future is a mystery,” he tweeted.

“That’s beautiful & emotional, Sir! Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory !! Life is an onetime offer use it well,” expressed another and shared this image:

“Nice words and nice beautiful video post. Time and tide wait for none. Once passed is passed, so better cherish the moment than repenting,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

