Harsh Goenka wants ‘libraries in local trains’, Twitter disagrees

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share an image of a train’s interior that has now attracted a plethora of comments from Tweeple. Captioned “South Korea has these libraries in their local trains,” the image shows a well-stacked shelf of books. Calling it “a civilized idea”, Goenka stated that this is something worth emulating.

South Korea has these libraries in their local trains. What a civilised idea? Worth emulating. pic.twitter.com/YBEBWlc9qD — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 29, 2019

Though the post attracted about 10,000 “likes” and over 2,300 retweets, Twitter users were not on board with Goenka’s idea. Most pointed out that the books or the shelves will get stolen if such practise is followed in India, others jokingly wrote that someone will probably tear out the pages from the books for “serving samosas”. There were a few who took hilarious digs. Check out some of the comments:

India me Public property -> Private property. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019

Lukha Bhai train apne sahi samay par station pahunch jaye yahi sabse bada implement hoga. Agree...?👍 — Mohammad Sonu. محمد شفيق (@sonu4justice) May 30, 2019

There is also a chance that pages of books will be used for serving samosas — 𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 (@NotOut17) May 30, 2019

In India only shelves will remain, & books will vanish. — Akbar Dhanani (@akbardhanani) May 29, 2019

In India, every page of the books in any local train library will be scribbled



"Ramesh loves Pinky" — Citizen Prabhat MOHANTY (@authorMohanty) May 30, 2019

Some netizens even recalled the incident of travellers removing and damaging LCD devices in Tejas Express.

What do you think about this idea?

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:44 IST