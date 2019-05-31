Today in New Delhi, India
May 31, 2019
Harsh Goenka wants ‘libraries in local trains’, Twitter disagrees

Though the post attracted about 10,000 “likes” and over 2,300 retweets, Twitter users were not on board with Goenka’s idea.

May 31, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Harsh Goenka,South Korea
Calling it “a civilized idea”, Goenka stated that this idea is worth emulating. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share an image of a train’s interior that has now attracted a plethora of comments from Tweeple. Captioned “South Korea has these libraries in their local trains,” the image shows a well-stacked shelf of books. Calling it “a civilized idea”, Goenka stated that this is something worth emulating.

Though the post attracted about 10,000 “likes” and over 2,300 retweets, Twitter users were not on board with Goenka’s idea. Most pointed out that the books or the shelves will get stolen if such practise is followed in India, others jokingly wrote that someone will probably tear out the pages from the books for “serving samosas”. There were a few who took hilarious digs. Check out some of the comments:

Some netizens even recalled the incident of travellers removing and damaging LCD devices in Tejas Express.

What do you think about this idea?

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:44 IST

