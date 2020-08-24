e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Hasan Minhaj shares sweet video of himself hanging out with son. Netizens can’t keep calm

Hasan Minhaj shares sweet video of himself hanging out with son. Netizens can’t keep calm

“Daddy time. Sound on,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Hasan Minhaj holding his son.
The image shows Hasan Minhaj holding his son. (Instagram/@hasanminhaj)
         

American comedian, Hasan Minhaj shared this video of himself spending some quality time with his infant son on social media. This adorable interaction is making netizens beam and rightly so.

Posted on Minhaj’s official Twitter and Instagram account on August 22, this clip is just a little over 10 seconds long. “Daddy time. Sound on,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Minhaj’s holding his baby boy. He kisses the child, who then giggles. The comedian plants a few more pecks on the baby’s face, which makes the infant laugh some more.

If reading all that had you smiling a little, then watching this video may make you ‘aww’ rather loudly.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy time. Sound on 🔊

A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) on

Since being shared, this post has received a whole lot of love. The clip currently has almost 7.7 lakh views on Instagram and many appreciative comments. Additionally, it has nearly 65,000 likes on Twitter.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. An Instagram user said, “Obsessed”. Another individual wrote, “Preciousness overload,” and we cannot say we disagree.

“I love the beautiful noises they make,” read one comment on the photo and video sharing application.

Tweeple had a similar reaction to the share. An individual stated, “Baby giggles are the best”. Another Twitter user proclaimed, “OMG you have the cutest child in the world”.

Somebody, who was unable to keep their cool over the whole ordeal, simply commented, “I can’t,” on the thread.

What are your thoughts on this post?

