He brought a llama in a tux to his sister’s wedding. She wasn’t thrilled

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:48 IST

As a totem, llamas signify strength, success, communication, and confidence. But for those on this subreddit, they represent the cutest wedding crasher ever. A Reddit user promised his sister that he’d surprise her with a llama on her wedding day. Though, ‘surprise’ may not be the best word in this context - especially considering the bride’s reaction.

Little brother Mendl explains that he was so bored of his sister building castles out of thin air, intricately planning her wedding when she wasn’t even dating somebody that he threatened to bring a llama along when it did actually happen. And much like Salman Khan from the film Wanted, kept his ‘commitment’ five years later.

This definitely came to the dismay of the bride and maybe the llama itself, who had to get dressed up in a full tuxedo. After all, given this bride’s current annoyed expression, it is unclear what would have happened if the llama had turned up looking not as sharp.

Since its initial posting, the picture has gone viral with almost 157,000 upvotes and 3,600 comments. Most comments discuss the sister’s expression, with the highest rated one stating ‘her face says she wishes you didn’t live up to that promise’. Another user humorously said, “I saw a post recently requesting dimensions for an adult llama in regards to making a tuxedo... I thought ‘surely not’... now I know.” Wow, Reddit really is the place to come get all your answers!

According to a CNN article, the whole stunt set the 21-year-old college student back by a whopping $400. This may seem like a lot but what’s $400 when it comes to a promise made to your sister.

The saga of this brother-sister rivalry isn’t over yet though. Elder sister Riva is already planning her revenge for her brothers college graduation which is just around the corner, she told CNN.

We just hope that it involves another well dressed fluffy animal and that it is posted on Reddit.