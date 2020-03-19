‘He protecc, he also bring wildlife bacc’: Meet Sarge, the dog who loves rescuing orphaned animals

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:20 IST

Highlights Sarge, a German shepherd, helps save injured and orphaned animals in Ohio

The post show Sarge with rescued fawns

The post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes

Most of the happiest stories on the Internet involve dogs. And what can be a better tale than a dog who rescues orphaned wild animals. Meet Sarge, a German shepherd, who helps save injured and orphaned animals in Ohio. Netizens can’t stop gushing over him and there’s a chance the adorable pooch will brighten up your day too.

The sweet story of the dog came to light after a Twitter user shared his images. The adorable photos showcase the canine’s attachment with the baby deers he rescued. And, they’re enough to melt one’s heart.

“This is Sarge. He helps save injured and orphaned wildlife in his area. I’m told he loves all animals, but gets the most attached to fawns,” reads the caption.

Shared on March 18, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes and more than 18,900 retweets. While some seemed unable to find enough words to praise the good boy, some expressed their wish to use the fur buddy as a pillow just like the fawns.

Look what a good pillow Sarge makes!!! 🥺🥰 — Juniper Bear (and friends) (@juniper_bears) March 18, 2020

SOMEONE CALL DISNEY.

I gots an idea. pic.twitter.com/LwHff13wLC — Kimberly Saltz (@_AttorneyAtPaw) March 18, 2020

I'd go with 2000/10, but that's me. — FCK NZS (@MisterJVO) March 18, 2020

The best duo snoozle pic.twitter.com/bZoqMqNiGy — Lynne Kelly 🐘🐳 (@LynneKelly) March 18, 2020

He protec

He no attac

He bring the wildlife bac — ANGRY BUFFALO FAN (@j0shua_h_) March 18, 2020

Much like Tweeple, we also can’t stop ‘fawning’ over this adorable dog. What do you think of this good boy animal rescuer?