‘He slid into the DMs, I slipped a ring on it’: Love story of this same-sex couple in time of Covid is winning people over

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:29 IST

You’re checking an Instagram post, you like someone who commented on the post. You took the risk of messaging them, they reply. You feel an instant connection with each other. You rely on technology to continue your courtship as you’re staying far away from each other. Eventually, you start dating and one day they propose, you say a big “yes!!!” Fast forward a few months later, you find yourself getting married that person, surrounded by people who love you both.

Cue your “awws” because the above scenario is not a work of fiction but details the wonderful love story of Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda living in the USA.

Back in January 2020 (pre-Covid), Puttichanda messaged Dosanjh and since then they haven’t looked back. As they were staying at opposite sides of the country, they decided to visit the same restaurant chain and “discuss first and second date conversation topics.” Just one week after that they decided to meet face to face and had a 10-day-long date in San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. It was during that time they realised that they want to spend their whole life together.

The image shows the couple - Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda. ( Instagram/@sundeepdosanjh )

Soon after that, they returned to their homes and, in the wake of the pandemic, the shelter-in-place orders were put in the country. However, the distance ended up bringing them even closer.

Dosanjh told HT that he and Puttichanda bonded over their Indian culture, shared values, and how both overcame day-to-day challenges. They even helped each other through some intensely emotional days along the way. It also provided them with a fresh perspective on their relationship, which made them realise that they’re meant to be. So, finally, they made the promise to be with each other forever and tied the knot in two types of traditional Indian ceremonies on September 25-26, 2020.

Dosanjh also shared several posts on Instagram which showcase glimpses of the happy couple, from when they started dating to their wedding.

Here’s Dosanjh’s post where he wrote that he had found someone special:

“I asked. He said yes,” Dosanjh wrote while sharing the picture of himself down on one knee asking his love to marry him.

Here’s another image of himself with Puttichanda that he shared a week before their wedding and wrote, “He slid into the DMs. I slipped a ring on it. Now, only one week ‘til forever.”

Dosanjh also posted a wonderful video showing snippets from their wedding. Chances are that the video will leave you with a lot of happy feels.

People, on all their posts, shared love-filled comments. “I’m blown away and filled with immense amount of joy. This whole celebration is so beautifully captured. Congratulations ,” wrote an Instagram user on their wedding video. “Congratulations! You’re love and union has brought me to tears. May you both have a lifetime of love and happiness. And may the world be better because your love has shown through,” shared another. “This is everything. I love this so much congratulations to the amazing couple,” expressed a third.

When asked if he has any special message for people, Dosanjh replied with a short yet meaningful sentence. He said, “Love is love, and it always wins!”

