Heard about the #BirdBoxchallenge? Netflix warns against trying viral trend

Following the release of Bird Box, Netflix has appealed to viewers not to participate in a challenge which involves putting on a blindfold and completing different tasks.

The post-apocalyptic psychological thriller, directed by Susanne Bier, now streaming on the platform, sees Sandra Bullock playing a mom who wears a blindfold to avoid seeing mysterious forces that cause people to commit suicide, as she tries to save her children by leading them through dangerous terrain.

Inspired by the film, fans began taking on the #BirdBoxChallenge, trying everyday tasks blindfolded. Some took it too far, ending up running close to traffic, and even accidentally causing their kids to run into walls.

After the challenge went viral, Netflix issued a warning to viewers about it writing, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Bird Box portrays a post-apocalyptic world in which all humans have to wear blindfolds to avoid a force that possesses people and makes them kill themselves if they make eye contact. The people in the film are forced to rely on their other senses to move through the world.

Here’s how people tried the #BirdBoxChallenge:

Y’all gotta chill #BirdBoxChallenge 😂😂 why he do the baby like that pic.twitter.com/hspFdNHzTC — Mya✨ (@sosomyaaa) December 27, 2018

Attempt #2 #holidaymile challenge meets Bird Box! Now you see why I'm always GETTING HURT!! LOLOLOLOL. Life...gotta love it... gotta LIVE it! #MyPoorKids 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8ng8cUI6us — Errica Rivera (@erricarivera1) December 31, 2018

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 12:21 IST