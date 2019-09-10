Heartening video of kids celebrating Afghanistan’s Test win goes viral

it-s-viral

Afghanistan created history by beating Bangladesh in what was their first ever away Test. Needing four wickets to win the one-off Test on the final day, Afghanistan got just 18 overs in the third session to finish the job with much of the rest of the day washed off by rain.

The last wicket sparked wild celebrations from the Afghan players, who were playing just their third Test match. The celebrations were not restricted to the field as it turned out with a video of a bunch of Afghan kids celebrating the moment.

“This is what it means to us as Nation, love u all #BlueTigers. @rashidkhan_19 u r a living super star in the cricket lobe@MohammadNabi007 am sure u must be happy for such a wonderful ending of ur test career (sic.),” former Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Shafiq Stanikzai tweeted.

This is what it means to us as Nation, love u all #BlueTigers. @rashidkhan_19 u r a living super star in the cricket globe@MohammadNabi007 am sure u must be happy for such a wonderful ending of ur test career pic.twitter.com/rq6wBkNUe4 — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) September 9, 2019

The video has collected over 1,600 like and more than 200 retweets since being shared. Several people have tweeted their reactions to the video.

“My reaction was same like them. Proud moment, loving it,” says a Twitter user. “Awesome, the joy is infectious,” says another.

Captain Rashid Khan led from the front, taking five wickets in the first innings and six in the second. He took three of the four wickets on the final day with the last one being of Soumya Sarkar who fended off the Afghanistan bowlers until there was just 3.2 overs left.

Afghanistan play their next Test match in November in their designated home of Dehradun in a one-off match against the West Indies.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019