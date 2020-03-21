Her cough turned out to be coronavirus. She’s sharing her story to bring awareness

it-s-viral

A woman who claims she is infected with coronavirus and is under recovery shared her big takeaways from the situation on Twitter – and it’s something you should read. The 22-year-old resident of USA, named Bjonda Haliti, shared the thread on the micro-blogging site “to help bring awareness, and to relieve any stress/anxiety some may have due to the pandemic.”

She tweeted that it all started with “mild dry cough and a slightly sore throat” and a feeling of tiredness. The next day, the discomfort increased and she also felt chills with a mild fever. Her eyes troubled her the most as they were paining badly.

Initially she thought it’s a migraine and slept all day but the next day turned out even worse. She had fever, dry cough, migraine, chills, and nausea. On top of that, she had low energy and finally, decided to go to a doctor but was tested negative for flu and strep. She says the doctor told her it’s probably an infection and sent her home with anti-inflammatory medicine. Though her fever disappeared the next day, she developed a new problem - shortness of breath which is a symptom of coronavirus listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Naturally, at this point she was scared and wanted to get tested for COVID-19. She finally got herself tested and waited for the result. In the meantime, she self-quarantined and started staying hydrated. All her previous symptoms continued but her doctor insisted that her vitals were “unmarkable.” Unconvinced, however, she insisted on more tests. After a few days, her lab results came back and she tested positive of coronavirus.

She says she is still in self-isolation, taking care of herself and following proper procedures as mentioned by USA’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Her health is now better and the symptoms are gone too. However, Haliti mentioned she needs to take a retest in order to get a clean chit from doctors.

Bjonda Haliti ended her thread by saying that her direct messaging is open for anyone who has questions about the pandemic.

Read the thread here:

I’m 22 years old and I tested positive for COVID-19.



I’ve been debating on posting, but I want to share my experience especially with those around my age to help bring awareness, and to relieve any stress/anxiety some may have due to the pandemic. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Since being shared, her post has received over 1.1 million hearts – and still counting. It was also retweeted for over 3.6 lakh times and received close to 10,000 people comments.

While most appreciated Haliti for sharing her story, a few others posed some questions. Many wished her a speedy recovery.

In another tweet on the same thread, Bjonda Haliti further shared a link to the CDC guidelines for people to know more about the novel coronavirus.