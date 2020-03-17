e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Her husband treats coronavirus patients, she shares how it changed their lives

Her husband treats coronavirus patients, she shares how it changed their lives

Rachel Patzer took to Twitter to share a thread about her husband who is a physician treating coronavirus infected patients.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows doctors working amid coronavirus outbreak.
Image shows doctors working amid coronavirus outbreak. (Screengrab)
         
Highlights
  • Rachel Patzer, a doctor’s spouse shared the Twitter thread
  • She speaks how their lives have changed because her husband is treating coronavirus patients
  • Her post has sparked all sorts of reactions

Coronavirus is among the biggest threats of the modern times that has claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs worldwide. Amid this, a post has bought people face-to-face with the stark reality of the families of medical officials dealing with COVID-19 patients. And, it’s heart-wrenching.

Rachel Patzer took to Twitter to share a thread about her husband, who is “actively working with coronavirus patients”, and how it has changed their lives. In her tweet she writes, since he is dealing with infected people, they made a “difficult decision” to isolate him. So, instead of staying inside the house he moved into their garage for the foreseeable future.

She then reveals they have three kids and one of whom is just three weeks old. Then she goes onto say that it pains her to wonder how many weeks it will be before her husband can hold their newborn or see the other kids. “This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities,” she adds.

Patzer further sheds a light on her plight and it’s equally heartbreaking. She says she is trying to manage everything alone, from homeschooling their older kids to nursing the younger one. And on top of these, there’s the constant worry about the health of her husband and family.

In the thread, she further adds how difficult it is to see people go gatherings ignoring the social distancing recommendations. Especially, when she knows that her husband and other healthcare officials are risking their lives to treat sick patients.

Patzer, in her last tweet of the thread, urges people to take pandemic seriously. “I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded,” she says. “Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing,” with this line she concludes her post.

Read her Twitter thread here:

Her thread not only found support from people, many shared similar stories of their own. Here are some of the post people tweeted.

A few days back, a nurse from Italy shared how it’s for the medical professionals to treat COVID-19 patients. Her story left people emotional.

