Her husband treats coronavirus patients, she shares how it changed their lives

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:30 IST

Highlights Rachel Patzer, a doctor’s spouse shared the Twitter thread

She speaks how their lives have changed because her husband is treating coronavirus patients

Her post has sparked all sorts of reactions

Coronavirus is among the biggest threats of the modern times that has claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs worldwide. Amid this, a post has bought people face-to-face with the stark reality of the families of medical officials dealing with COVID-19 patients. And, it’s heart-wrenching.

Rachel Patzer took to Twitter to share a thread about her husband, who is “actively working with coronavirus patients”, and how it has changed their lives. In her tweet she writes, since he is dealing with infected people, they made a “difficult decision” to isolate him. So, instead of staying inside the house he moved into their garage for the foreseeable future.

She then reveals they have three kids and one of whom is just three weeks old. Then she goes onto say that it pains her to wonder how many weeks it will be before her husband can hold their newborn or see the other kids. “This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities,” she adds.

Patzer further sheds a light on her plight and it’s equally heartbreaking. She says she is trying to manage everything alone, from homeschooling their older kids to nursing the younger one. And on top of these, there’s the constant worry about the health of her husband and family.

In the thread, she further adds how difficult it is to see people go gatherings ignoring the social distancing recommendations. Especially, when she knows that her husband and other healthcare officials are risking their lives to treat sick patients.

Patzer, in her last tweet of the thread, urges people to take pandemic seriously. “I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded,” she says. “Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing,” with this line she concludes her post.

Read her Twitter thread here:

My spouse is a physician in the emergency dept, and is actively treating #coronavirus patients. We just made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients. (1/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

Her thread not only found support from people, many shared similar stories of their own. Here are some of the post people tweeted.

My husband is on service treating pts w/ #COVID19 too. Here’s where he’s sleeping for the next month. Important for people to recognize how much healthcare workers are pouring their hearts into caring for pts & trying to keep their families safe. pic.twitter.com/91OFdHVuXu — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) March 17, 2020

Thank you to both you and your husband. You are the heroes this country needs right now, and we are truly grateful.



Take care! I hope you all stay well. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 17, 2020

Your husband, his colleagues, his coworkers, represent the best of what the practice of medicine should be.

May he be safe, and well. Let him know that his dedication and sacrifices are appreciated and honored. — Michael F Ozaki MD (@brontyman) March 17, 2020

I know you're concern. My Brother is treating CORONAVIRUS patients as well at His Facility. We have to remain strong because truthfully none of us know when an infected patient will cross our path. Have faith & Blessings. — Jade TX (@tatterz65) March 17, 2020

A few days back, a nurse from Italy shared how it’s for the medical professionals to treat COVID-19 patients. Her story left people emotional.