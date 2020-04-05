Here are the photos you may have missed this Caturday. Don’t worry, they’re still cute

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:30 IST

Many cat parents are staying at home now since most countries are under complete or partial lockdowns. But full houses in most places have not stopped these kitties from respecting their own personal space and enjoying some social distancing from their hoomans.

These cats enjoying their time indoors are the self-isolation role models we all really need. A Twitter user, who knew that felines would be impeccable followers of lockdown advice, posted this:

On #caturday, please could you share with me pictures of your cats following lockdown advice. — Stephen Lockyer (@mrlockyer) April 4, 2020

Here are some of the best examples of cats enjoying another weekend of social distancing:

Who needs to go outdoors when you can just enjoy a cup of tea at the balcony while getting soaked in some much-needed sun:

These cats are trying to take that 1.5-metres-away from each other rule seriously

They're slowly getting the hang of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/Sz6CAuGkCo — Martine Ireland 🙋‍♀️ (@meh50187) April 4, 2020

We’re going to say it, Penny is a social distancing champ!

Penny is an expert in social distancing. This is where she sits to watch TV. pic.twitter.com/02OVILoepJ — Craig Birch (@TheMrBirch) April 4, 2020

This feline is a mood for all extroverts out there currently wondering when their stimulation levels will rise again:

This one isn’t too happy about lockdown 😳 pic.twitter.com/FpEkCm9nYI — Emma Davis (@EmmaDee77) April 4, 2020

And MeshMesh maybe a representation of all the introverts out there who are thriving! Glad that now they don’t have to make an excuse to flake on social engagements:

MeshMesh has self isolated in his box pic.twitter.com/HzIPQh4iRM — Lauran HD (@lauranteaches) April 4, 2020

This kitty looks ready for that 200 piece puzzle!

Again, these cats could teach humans a thing or two about social distancing:

Who can relate to this furry goddess?

Self-isolation, day 6 .... 😷❤️ Happy Caturday! 🐈 pic.twitter.com/VEWWMdnr2W — Hosico cat (@Hosico_cat) April 4, 2020

What are your thoughts on these kitties enjoying their Caturday?