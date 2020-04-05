e-paper
Here are the photos you may have missed this Caturday. Don't worry, they're still cute

Here are the photos you may have missed this Caturday. Don’t worry, they’re still cute

These cats enjoying their time indoors are the self-isolation role models we all really need.

Apr 05, 2020 14:30 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This cat during isolation is what you need to smile.
This cat during isolation is what you need to smile.(Twitter)
         

Many cat parents are staying at home now since most countries are under complete or partial lockdowns. But full houses in most places have not stopped these kitties from respecting their own personal space and enjoying some social distancing from their hoomans.

These cats enjoying their time indoors are the self-isolation role models we all really need. A Twitter user, who knew that felines would be impeccable followers of lockdown advice, posted this:

Here are some of the best examples of cats enjoying another weekend of social distancing:

Who needs to go outdoors when you can just enjoy a cup of tea at the balcony while getting soaked in some much-needed sun:

These cats are trying to take that 1.5-metres-away from each other rule seriously

We’re going to say it, Penny is a social distancing champ!

This feline is a mood for all extroverts out there currently wondering when their stimulation levels will rise again:

And MeshMesh maybe a representation of all the introverts out there who are thriving! Glad that now they don’t have to make an excuse to flake on social engagements:

This kitty looks ready for that 200 piece puzzle!

Again, these cats could teach humans a thing or two about social distancing:

Who can relate to this furry goddess?

What are your thoughts on these kitties enjoying their Caturday?

