Hillary Clinton’s ‘me neither’ reply on this Rihanna related post makes netizens chuckle

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:11 IST

Rihanna is the subject of a viral tweet for her sartorial choices. A Twitter user shared a post about the shirts the singer wore back in 2016 while showing her support towards Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Now, the tweet has left many amused, including Clinton herself.

The Twitter user shared two images. One of them shows Rihanna wearing a t-shirt with an image of the former first lady on it. It’s, however, the shirt she’s wearing in the second image that has now sparked the chatter as it did back in 2016. It shows her wearing a shirt with an image of herself wearing that t-shirt with the picture of Hillary Clinton on it.

“I will never forget when @rihanna wore a shirt of herself wearing a Hillary Clinton shirt,” the Twitter user shared. The post received several retweets with comments and one from Clinton herself. This is what she posted:

Since being shared, her reply has received over 1.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 10,000 retweets. The tweet and Clinton’s response to it evoked giggles among people and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same on the comments sections of the posts.

“She should keep this going Inception-style,” joked a Twitter user. “Both Rihanna and HRC are so great!” commented another. “That’s awesome,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tweet?