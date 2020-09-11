e-paper
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pets police dog that saluted him

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pets police dog that saluted him

A Labrador named Dora saluted the Chief Minister before he entered the Vidhan Sabha in Himachal Pradesh.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:05 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Shimla
The image shows Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur petting the dog.
The image shows Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur petting the dog. (Twitter/ANI)
         

On the fourth day of the monsoon session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, state police department’s dog squad gave a guard of honour to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar outside the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

The dog squad consisted of six dogs. Among the six, a Labrador named Dora saluted the Chief Minister before he entered the Vidhan Sabha. The Chief Minister patted the dog.

ANI took to Twitter to share some images too:

Dora has served ten years in state police and is set to retire in February 2021. It has explosive detection skills and has been on duty during the visits of Presidents and Prime Ministers to the state.

“It was a pleasure and a proud moment that for the first time the dog squad salute was given to the Chief Minister and Speaker here outside Vidhan Sabha. Six dogs and their handlers were present during the salute,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Anokhi Lal, who is in charge of the dog squad.

