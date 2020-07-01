Hippo named Fiona sleeps peacefully, video is all about happiness. Can you guess what is she dreaming about?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:47 IST

It’s hard being an adorable animal and after doing the hard work of being cute all day long, it’s no wonder that they need to take a nap. That is probably what Fiona, the resident hippopotamus of Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, is doing.

Though just 9 seconds long, the video of Fiona sleeping is absolutely adorable. It shows her sleeping under water while leaning against the glass on her enclosure. What’s even cuter are the bubbles escaping her nose every time she is breathing out.

“What do you think Fiona’s dreaming about?” with this question the Zoo shared the video on their official Facebook page.

Shared a day ago, the video has already gathered over 3.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. With over 31,000 reactions and close to 4,400 shares, the video has prompted people to drop all sorts of reactions.

While some tried guessing about Fiona’s dream, others were simply happy to see the video.

“Being a ballerina in a Disney movie,” wrote a Twitter user referencing to Disney’s 1940 animated movie Fantasia which featured a ballerina named Hyacinth Hippo. “She’s dreaming about all the love,” wrote another and seeing the peaceful expression on her face we suspect that could be the case. “Fiona dreaming about all her fans coming back to see her,” expressed another.

What do you think Fiona is dreaming about?