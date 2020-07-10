Hippopotamus Fiona does a little cheeky something before heading for a swim. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:43 IST

If you live with siblings, friends, or a particular significant other who you love to annoy, you may relate to this video of Fiona, the hippopotamus, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Posted on Instagram on July 9 from the zoo’s official account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Naughty Fiona”.

The recording shows Fiona walking out of a covered cave-esq enclosure towards the water. She encounters another hippo on her way. The animal’s back is towards Fiona. The famous female hippo takes full advantage of this placement, and cheekily catches the tail of the other animal in her mouth.

The other hippo protests very lightly. The ever respectful Fiona takes a hint and leaves the animal alone to carry on with her own business. The film ends with Fiona fully submerging herself into the water for some much-deserved chill and relaxation.

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the video has received a lot of love. The post currently has nearly 66,000 views along with many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Fiona, the naughty hippo. One person said, “Oh My Word! Fiona, you have the best personality”. We wholeheartedly agree with this claim.

Another individual wrote, “She is the cutest”. “Naughty Fiona, indeed,” read one comment. An Instagram user further reiterated this thought by stating, “What a menace”. We guess one is allowed to be a little bit of a menace when they’re as cute as Fiona.

What are your thoughts on this cheeky hippo?

