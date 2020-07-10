e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Hippopotamus Fiona does a little cheeky something before heading for a swim. Watch

Hippopotamus Fiona does a little cheeky something before heading for a swim. Watch

“Fiona you have the best personality,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video. We cannot say we disagree.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:43 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Fiona walking out of her enclosure towards the water.
The image shows Fiona walking out of her enclosure towards the water. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo )
         

If you live with siblings, friends, or a particular significant other who you love to annoy, you may relate to this video of Fiona, the hippopotamus, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Posted on Instagram on July 9 from the zoo’s official account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Naughty Fiona”.

The recording shows Fiona walking out of a covered cave-esq enclosure towards the water. She encounters another hippo on her way. The animal’s back is towards Fiona. The famous female hippo takes full advantage of this placement, and cheekily catches the tail of the other animal in her mouth.

The other hippo protests very lightly. The ever respectful Fiona takes a hint and leaves the animal alone to carry on with her own business. The film ends with Fiona fully submerging herself into the water for some much-deserved chill and relaxation.

View this post on Instagram

Naughty Fiona! 😂🦛 #TeamFiona

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the video has received a lot of love. The post currently has nearly 66,000 views along with many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Fiona, the naughty hippo. One person said, “Oh My Word! Fiona, you have the best personality”. We wholeheartedly agree with this claim.

Another individual wrote, “She is the cutest”. “Naughty Fiona, indeed,” read one comment. An Instagram user further reiterated this thought by stating, “What a menace”. We guess one is allowed to be a little bit of a menace when they’re as cute as Fiona.

What are your thoughts on this cheeky hippo?

Also Read | Hippo named Fiona sleeps peacefully, video is all about happiness. Can you guess what is she dreaming about?

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In