e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Hooman records and tries to guess her cat’s perspective whilst he is alone. Watch

Hooman records and tries to guess her cat’s perspective whilst he is alone. Watch

This clip may be singular video evidence which showcases that our furry little feline friends care about us just as much as we care about them.

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Furry feline Haruka thinks up a storm while waiting for his hooman.
Furry feline Haruka thinks up a storm while waiting for his hooman. (TikTok/@itsvinty)
         

If you’ve seen the film series ‘The Secret Life of Pets’, you know what our animated furry, four-legged friends are thinking. Well, now get ready for an amateur real-life version of the same tale.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on April 16. Shared with the caption, “Quarantine with my cat”, the post shows a midnight-black-colour furred feline Haruka as he waits for his hooman to come out of the bedroom.

The recording starts with the pet parent going inside the room when words reading, “let’s see what happens when I close my bedroom door, ft. my cat,” appear on the screen. As the film progresses, we see the cat go through multiple emotions of varying intensity. There is confusion, there is boredom, there is anger, and most importantly, there are funny captions narrating the cat’s perspective throughout the video. Check out what they say by watching by the clip below.

@itsvinty

##quarantine with a ##cat

♬ cat in quarantine - vintyart

Isn’t this feline’s longing for his hooman’s company incredibly heartwarming? Since being originally shared, the video has been watched more than 2 million times and has over 4,000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this kitty’s yearning. One person commanded, “Open the door”. While another inquired, “Why did I almost cry?”.

“And people say cats are heartless,” proclaimed an individual. Yes, this may be singular video evidence which showcases that our furry little feline friends care about us just as much as we care about them. After all, this cutie got so worried about his hooman that he tried to call 911. Now that is pretty impressive given that he only speaks ‘meow’.

What are your thoughts on this sweet kitty?

Also Read | Cat enters room, meets rug and then does this. Watch funny feline video

tags
top news
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meet over coronavirus
Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meet over coronavirus
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In