Hooman records and tries to guess her cat’s perspective whilst he is alone. Watch

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:34 IST

If you’ve seen the film series ‘The Secret Life of Pets’, you know what our animated furry, four-legged friends are thinking. Well, now get ready for an amateur real-life version of the same tale.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on April 16. Shared with the caption, “Quarantine with my cat”, the post shows a midnight-black-colour furred feline Haruka as he waits for his hooman to come out of the bedroom.

The recording starts with the pet parent going inside the room when words reading, “let’s see what happens when I close my bedroom door, ft. my cat,” appear on the screen. As the film progresses, we see the cat go through multiple emotions of varying intensity. There is confusion, there is boredom, there is anger, and most importantly, there are funny captions narrating the cat’s perspective throughout the video. Check out what they say by watching by the clip below.

Isn’t this feline’s longing for his hooman’s company incredibly heartwarming? Since being originally shared, the video has been watched more than 2 million times and has over 4,000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this kitty’s yearning. One person commanded, “Open the door”. While another inquired, “Why did I almost cry?”.

“And people say cats are heartless,” proclaimed an individual. Yes, this may be singular video evidence which showcases that our furry little feline friends care about us just as much as we care about them. After all, this cutie got so worried about his hooman that he tried to call 911. Now that is pretty impressive given that he only speaks ‘meow’.

What are your thoughts on this sweet kitty?

