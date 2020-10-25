Horse enjoys day out at the beach. Video may leave you smiling

When one sees the word ‘seahorse’, chances are that they think of a small marine fish. Now, get ready to see a whole new type of ‘sea horse’. This sight of a black-horse playing around in the water at a beach is extremely novel and exciting. Watching the recording may just leave you smiling.

Posted to Reddit on October 25, this recording is nearly 15 seconds long. “I have yet to see any other horse do this. Every time we got the beach, she drags me in and does this. Funny girl,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a black-coloured horse playing in the water as its hooman holds onto her. The horsey kneels in the waves to thoroughly drench herself. After which, she stands up and splashes the water lightly around with its hoof.

Watch this video of a somewhat majestic creature doing something rather derpy:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has presently amassed over 25,100 upvotes and more than 400 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Your giant dog seems really happy”.

Another individual wrote, “I mean the guy in the background is also clearly having the time of his life”. “A seahorse?” read one comment under the share.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “What a pretty goofball”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

