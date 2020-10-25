e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Horse enjoys day out at the beach. Video may leave you smiling

Horse enjoys day out at the beach. Video may leave you smiling

“A seahorse?” read one comment under the share.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a horse playing in the water at a beach.
The image shows a horse playing in the water at a beach. (Reddit/@ClarePerth)
         

When one sees the word ‘seahorse’, chances are that they think of a small marine fish. Now, get ready to see a whole new type of ‘sea horse’. This sight of a black-horse playing around in the water at a beach is extremely novel and exciting. Watching the recording may just leave you smiling.

Posted to Reddit on October 25, this recording is nearly 15 seconds long. “I have yet to see any other horse do this. Every time we got the beach, she drags me in and does this. Funny girl,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a black-coloured horse playing in the water as its hooman holds onto her. The horsey kneels in the waves to thoroughly drench herself. After which, she stands up and splashes the water lightly around with its hoof.

Watch this video of a somewhat majestic creature doing something rather derpy:

I have yet to see any other horse do this.. Every time we got the beach she drags me in and does this. Funny girl. from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has presently amassed over 25,100 upvotes and more than 400 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Your giant dog seems really happy”.

Another individual wrote, “I mean the guy in the background is also clearly having the time of his life”. “A seahorse?” read one comment under the share.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “What a pretty goofball”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Meet Kurt, world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse. Watch

tags
top news
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In