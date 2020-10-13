e-paper
House decorated with custom-made The Nightmare Before Christmas characters for Halloween is a must see

“Good news is they can leave them up for Christmas too if they put a Santa hat on Jack!” read one comment under the post.

Oct 13, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on the subreddit ‘Damn that’s interesting’.
The image was shared on the subreddit ‘Damn that’s interesting’.(Reddit/@martyz)
         

Spooky season is finally upon us. If you’re someone who loves Halloween, then you know that this means serious business. Now’s the time to figure out your costume, decide on which movie(s) you want to watch on the day of, and most importantly, what treats you most wish to devour whilst watching said films.

Now is also the time when everyone is getting their eeriest decorations out to see “who is the scariest of them all?”. Well, one particular individual has taken that responsibility rather too seriously and knocked it out of the park with their custom-made The Nightmare Before Christmas decorations. Seeing the pictures of their Tim Burton-inspired fantasy house may fill you up with wonder, joy, and a potential desire to befriend them so you can hang out in their wonderfully decorated home.

These seven images were shared on Reddit on October 12. “My friend spent about 3 months building custom-made characters from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ to decorate his house for Halloween,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

A few of the photographs are behind-the-scenes shots that document the process of creation of these decorations. The other snapshots show the result and how the house looks when it is all decked out.

Check out the images for yourself:

My friend spent about 3 months building custom-made characters from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to decorate his house for Halloween. from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has almost 18,500 upvotes and more than 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Awesome... love all the work. Man I Love Halloween”.

Another individual said, “Now THAT is how you effectively spend your time in quarantine. Some people got their body’s back in shape, others read a dozen books, but this person... this person got it all figured out. Time well spent”. “Good news is they can leave them up for Christmas too if they put a Santa hat on Jack!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

