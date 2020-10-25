How many cats are in this video? The actual answer may surprise you

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:09 IST

What is better than one adorable kitty? Well, obviously, more cute cats. However, the manner in which multiple felines appear in this video may leave you a little surprised and a whole lot amused.

Posted on Reddit on October 24, this recording is just a little over 10 seconds long. The caption shared alongside the post reads, “She didn’t realize she was laying on him”.

The video shows a white-and-tangerine furred feline sitting atop a couch. A brown coloured blanket is draped slightly on her body. A few seconds into the clip, there is a sudden movement under the throw. What happens next is equal parts baffling as it is hilarious.

Check out the clip to see if you agree:

Since being shared, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share has presently amassed nearly 30,000 upvotes and almost 200 comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person joked, “Cat mitosis is a violent process”. To this, another responded, “Meowtosis”.

Another individual wrote, “Poor guy. All of a sudden he’s like ‘Hey it’s hard to breathe...and now someone is hitting me?! What!?’ She’s like ‘OMG, It touched me’” trying to guess the felines’ perspective over the whole ordeal. “How dare you move?! YOU ARE MY PILLOW BED!” read one comment by a Reddit user, similarly speculating the female feline’s narrative.

“I thought that was one cat…” read one comment under the post. Did you initially think so too?

What are your thoughts on this recording?

