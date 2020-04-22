e-paper
How to make a tedious video meeting exciting? Invite a donkey to crash it

Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old miniature donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:11 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Indian Trail, N.C.
The image shows a brown horse named Zeus.
The image shows a brown horse named Zeus. (AP)
         

A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old miniature donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls, The Charlotte Observer reported. This camera crowding donkey is “like a pesky little brother” that “doesn’t let anyone relax too long,” Francie Dunlap, Mambo’s owner, said.

Companies can choose other farm animals they want to invite as guests on their video calls. According to the farm animal’s meeting registration website, they include three horses, Heiren, Zeus and Eddie, along with some chickens and ducks.

This photo shows Mambo, an 8-year-old miniature donkey.
This photo shows Mambo, an 8-year-old miniature donkey. ( AP )

“I think it would get some laughs,” Dunlap said. Customers can reserve 10 minutes with the animals for $50, and Dunlap said co-workers can also choose a virtual meeting name for the farm animal.

This image shows a white horse named Eddie.
This image shows a white horse named Eddie. ( AP )

Since she created the website on Saturday, Dunlap said she has also gotten requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms.

