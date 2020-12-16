Hubble’s ‘newest view’ of Neptune may leave you stunned

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:38 IST

NASA often shares astounding images of the world outside our Earth. The pictures often seem unbelievable but also possess the power to leave you feeling completely stunned. Just like this picture of our neighbouring planet Neptune.

Shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the image may leave you speechless. “Now presenting... Hubble’s newest view of Neptune,” they wrote. The rest of the caption explains what the image shows.

The agency wrote that the pic shows “a monstrous dark storm near the top center that’s wider than the Atlantic Ocean, along with a smaller dark spot that emerged nearby in the top right. The giant storm was previously seen moving southward, where storms are expected to vanish due to atmospheric forces near the equator, but it appears to have made a sudden U-turn and drifted back northward.”

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I want to be there,” wrote an Instagram user. “Neptune kinda cute,” expressed another. “Amazing keep the pictures coming,” commented a third.

“The Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program takes annual observations of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune when they’re closest to Earth in their orbits,” the space agency wrote in another post. It is complete with an explanatory video.

What do you think of the posts?

