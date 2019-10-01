e-paper
Huge Burmese Python seen swimming off Florida coast. What happened next

Officials measured the Burmese Python and discovered it was 11 feet long and weighed 31 pounds.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of the giant Burmese Python has been shared on the Biscayne National Park Facebook page.
A Burmese Python, out for a swim, captured the attention of many online after its video was posted on Facebook. A post shared on Facebook details what happened when the reptile was discovered swimming in Biscayne Bay in South Florida.

The video of the giant Burmese Python has been shared on the Biscayne National Park Facebook page. The video not only shows the snake in the water but wildlife officials capturing it to move it to land. Park officials used a net to rescue the snake.

Once on dry land, officials measured the Burmese Python and discovered it was 11 feet long and weighed 31 pounds.

The video has collected a ton of reactions on Facebook.

“OMG, they are on land and water?” asks a Facebook user. “Glad they got it,” says another. “I really don’t do snakes!” says a third.

How would you react of you spotted a huge snake around you?

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:03 IST

‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
