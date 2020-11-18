e-paper
Human sprays water to keep cat off the table, plan fails hilariously. Watch

Human sprays water to keep cat off the table, plan fails hilariously. Watch

“Trainer suggested a squirt bottle to keep him off the table,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat in question. (Reddit/@XiaoBoyko)
         

If you are a cat parent, there’s a chance you’ll agree that the adorable fur babies love sitting at unusual places. From computer keyboard to work table, the examples are many. More often than not, the pet parents also fail to convince their feline kids to move from those places. A video shared on Reddit captures that fail of a human and that too in a hilarious way.

“Trainer suggested a squirt bottle to keep him off the table,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows exactly what the caption suggests, the human trying to use the method to get the cat to move. Take a look at the clip to find how that pans out:

Trainer suggested a squirt bottle to keep him off the table. from r/funny

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 2,300 upvotes from people. It has also accumulated tons of responses from people, especially from cat parents who have faced similar situations themselves.

“Tried this with my cat. Now every time we go in the bathroom we have to turn the faucet on so she can play,” shared a Redditor. “I like when he tried to start catching it with his mouth,” shared another. “I do it to my cat but my cat is very smart I did it few times now he just know the bottle and escape,” confessed a third.

What do you think of the video?

