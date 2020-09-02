e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'I hope this email finds you well' memes are hilariously relatable. Seen them yet?

‘I hope this email finds you well’ memes are hilariously relatable. Seen them yet?

People are using the line “How the email finds them” along with images to describe situations which are definitely not “well.”

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are sharing all sorts of posts under “I hope this email finds you well” trend.
People are sharing all sorts of posts under “I hope this email finds you well” trend. (Twitter/@brooke_evee)
         

“I hope this email finds you well.” How many times have you read this line on an official mail? How many times have you used it yourself? Chances are that most of you will say that you have come across this opening sentence way too many times. This unassuming – and a tad bit clichéd line – has now created a buzz online and in a way you wouldn’t expect. People are sharing this line along with memes to describe “How the email finds them” in a situation that is definitely not “well.” In other words, they’re taking sarcastic routes while sharing memes using this line and the posts are downright hilarious.

The creative people are sharing a variety of memes using the trend and there is a high probability that you’ll end up relating to some or all of them.

This Twitter user shared a meme which shows how they actually feel and it’s far from being happy:

As for this individual, this is how the email “found” them:

Take a look at what others shared:

The unexpected hurdle?

That looks comfortable:

Umm…

Scarier?!

A bit too literal?

What is your “I hope this email finds you well” meme?

