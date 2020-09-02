‘I hope this email finds you well’ memes are hilariously relatable. Seen them yet?

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:09 IST

“I hope this email finds you well.” How many times have you read this line on an official mail? How many times have you used it yourself? Chances are that most of you will say that you have come across this opening sentence way too many times. This unassuming – and a tad bit clichéd line – has now created a buzz online and in a way you wouldn’t expect. People are sharing this line along with memes to describe “How the email finds them” in a situation that is definitely not “well.” In other words, they’re taking sarcastic routes while sharing memes using this line and the posts are downright hilarious.

The creative people are sharing a variety of memes using the trend and there is a high probability that you’ll end up relating to some or all of them.

This Twitter user shared a meme which shows how they actually feel and it’s far from being happy:

"I hope this email finds you well"



How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/q5NlJFbqKG — Bambi (@brooke_evee) September 2, 2020

As for this individual, this is how the email “found” them:

i hope this email finds you well

how the email found me: pic.twitter.com/eedaEK2rDe — k ☠️ (@lgbtgreys) September 2, 2020

Take a look at what others shared:

The unexpected hurdle?

"I hope this email finds you well"



How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/k23qMwdUw0 — Nikki (@_nhlsharks) September 2, 2020

That looks comfortable:

"I hope this email finds you well"



How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/gLCnWZTGTS — Anita Xanax (@arh11136) September 2, 2020

Umm…

"I hope this email finds you well"



How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/jisYsOYd5H — JT Lachausse (@jugtee) September 2, 2020

Scarier?!

"I hope this email finds you well."



How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/E8PC9DjwbP — Mike says "You could wear the mask." (@IamMichaelJLee) September 2, 2020

A bit too literal?

"I hope this email finds you well."



how the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/KhpBcgsI4t — Carol Grant (@carolaverygrant) September 2, 2020

What is your “I hope this email finds you well” meme?

