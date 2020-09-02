This throwback pic trend is all about people sharing their photos from January when they were ‘blissfully unaware’

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:39 IST

Remember the 2020 mood calendar meme? Or the ‘Mentally I’m here’ trend? Do you know what they have in common? They all describe, in some way or the other, how the year 2020 has turned out to be unexpected. Now, there’s a new trend on the list and it involves sharing pictures from January 2020 before the pandemic turned the world upside down.

In this trend, people are sharing throwback images from the first month of the year when they were blissfully unaware of what was to come. While most are sharing their images, some have also taken a more hilarious route to express themselves.

Here are some of the tweets people are sharing under this trend.

OTT platform Netflix, which often shares posts related to ongoing trends, shared this image:

a photo of you in January 2020, blissfully unaware pic.twitter.com/ybfhjuoksM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 1, 2020

This individual shared images of their cats:

Photos of my cats in January 2020 without imagining what could come pic.twitter.com/omJMRSQbJ7 — Jason Scott: Hey All You Cool Cats + Kittens! (@JasontheScott) September 1, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Post a photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come ...

Mask free, gloves free January https://t.co/3MtFkvsLqO pic.twitter.com/qzR6dYNhLQ — Wιƚƚყ Eყҽ (@eyesurgeon9) September 2, 2020

A photo of me in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. pic.twitter.com/ZEp5aWewGO — That wicked thing you do. (@ZeHarpreet) September 2, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was yet to come@DoggoOnMain https://t.co/7wiWfbCo05 pic.twitter.com/fo6qEsTGVL — Hashtag ACAB BLM✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@HashtagPurr) September 2, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come : me "this is going to be my best year yet!" 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/UprJTevaZE — Catalina (@Catalinar34) September 1, 2020

a photo of you in January 2020, blissfully unaware https://t.co/HhhGoKy0RU pic.twitter.com/I0xeMtCxuQ — Tello (@lupitersz) September 2, 2020

What would you tweet?

