e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This throwback pic trend is all about people sharing their photos from January when they were ‘blissfully unaware’

This throwback pic trend is all about people sharing their photos from January when they were ‘blissfully unaware’

In this trend, people are sharing throwback images from the first month of the year when they were blissfully unaware of what was to come.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Twitter user shared this image under the trend.
A Twitter user shared this image under the trend. (Twitter/@lupitersz)
         

Remember the 2020 mood calendar meme? Or the ‘Mentally I’m here’ trend? Do you know what they have in common? They all describe, in some way or the other, how the year 2020 has turned out to be unexpected. Now, there’s a new trend on the list and it involves sharing pictures from January 2020 before the pandemic turned the world upside down.

In this trend, people are sharing throwback images from the first month of the year when they were blissfully unaware of what was to come. While most are sharing their images, some have also taken a more hilarious route to express themselves.

Here are some of the tweets people are sharing under this trend.

OTT platform Netflix, which often shares posts related to ongoing trends, shared this image:

This individual shared images of their cats:

Here’s how others reacted:

What would you tweet?

Also Read | ‘Mentally, I’m Here’ memes take over Twitter, they may feel too retable

tags
top news
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In