‘I like my body,’ says reporter to body-shamer. Her reply wins hearts

On October 12, Tracy Hinson took to Twitter to share a hate-filled and hurtful body shaming comment from a person and also her “perfect” reply.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tracy Hinson’s tweet received hundreds of comments.
Tracy Hinson’s tweet received hundreds of comments. (Twitter/Tracy Hinson)
         

Tracy Hinson, a meteorologist and a reporter, recently shut down a body-shamer with such a reply that is now gaining applauds from people. On October 12, Hinson took to Twitter to share a hate-filled and hurtful body shaming comment from a person and also her “perfect” reply.

“Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses! Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach,” read the message which Hinson shared as an image.

Instead of giving power to the words of the hater, Hinson seized the opportunity to spread a message about self-love.

“Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. No, I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly,” she wrote. “I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters,” she added and ended the tweet with a love emoji.

Since being shared on October 12, the video has gathered over 25,000 likes and close to 1,600 retweets. While Hinson’s reply bowled over many, there were several who came out to her support. Here’s how people reacted:

Later, Hinson again took to Twitter to thank everyone – her friends, colleagues, and strangers – for their support.

What do you think of Tracy Hinson’s reply?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:21 IST

