‘I like my body,’ says reporter to body-shamer. Her reply wins hearts

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:27 IST

Tracy Hinson, a meteorologist and a reporter, recently shut down a body-shamer with such a reply that is now gaining applauds from people. On October 12, Hinson took to Twitter to share a hate-filled and hurtful body shaming comment from a person and also her “perfect” reply.

“Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses! Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach,” read the message which Hinson shared as an image.

Instead of giving power to the words of the hater, Hinson seized the opportunity to spread a message about self-love.

“Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. No, I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly,” she wrote. “I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters,” she added and ended the tweet with a love emoji.

Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. ❤️ Tracy #nomorefatshaming pic.twitter.com/awQ0Rh7qMd — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 12, 2019

Since being shared on October 12, the video has gathered over 25,000 likes and close to 1,600 retweets. While Hinson’s reply bowled over many, there were several who came out to her support. Here’s how people reacted:

Dear Tracy, I don't know you, nor have I ever seen you on TV. But this tweet has spread beyond your market and I just want you to know that I hope you meant this deep inside and you change nothing. Thank you for this and props to you. I think you are beautiful. Be you. — Anita Hurst (@AHurst927) October 13, 2019

Although it’s tough to see that nothing has changed in 30 years (do they still comment on your wardrobe, hair, word and pronunciation choices too?), I love that you have a vehicle for speaking out now! — Kimm Viebrock (@geekcoach) October 13, 2019

Mary, it’s really easy to criticize from behind a screen, isn’t it? Perhaps you should focus on Tracy’s accurate forecast and delightful demeanor. Tracy- you are gorgeous. You eat all of the mac and cheese you want😘 — Suzie Herman (@Scanoozle) October 13, 2019

Sorry you have to deal with such mean comments. Love your positivity! Love your body and that’s what matters - great message! — Mary Jane Daum🍀 (@MaryJaneDaum) October 12, 2019

You are absolutely stunning! I’m so glad you stood up for yourself and rose above 💕👏 — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) October 12, 2019

Later, Hinson again took to Twitter to thank everyone – her friends, colleagues, and strangers – for their support.

Grateful and completely touched by the support I’ve gotten from my friends at KSDK News and total strangers who wrote me with words of encouragement ❤️ #STLProud #ConfidentInMehttps://t.co/aAk5ZcQ3Bb — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 14, 2019

What do you think of Tracy Hinson’s reply?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:21 IST