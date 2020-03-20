IFS officer shares scary video of leopard attacking crowd with a warning

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:39 IST

Videos of humans lending a helping hand to animals in distress warms one’s heart and makes one believe in the coexistence of nature and humans. But not this one. This scary video of a big cat attacking a crowd after coming out from a pit will take you to the edge of your seat.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip shows a leopard jumping out from a pit. After the coming out, it charges towards the crowd gathered around to watch the rescue and pounces on a person. The big cat then leaves that person and turns around to pounce on two other people.

“A horrendous rescue. Crowd control is half the problem in man-animal conflicts like this. They had no business to be there,” writes Nanda. He also goes on to describe that the leopard acted purely out of natural instinct and was not at fault.

“Also no cage. Perhaps there was no trained vet to tranquilize the cat also. Never attempt such half hearted measures,” he adds.

Watch the shocking video:

Posted on March 19, the video has garnered more than 2,800 views till now. While some poured in horrified and angry comments describing how onlookers behaved in a stupid manner, some wanted to know about the condition of the leopard after the incident.

