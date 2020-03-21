e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / IIT Delhi makes hand sanitiser after facing shortage amid coronavirus outbreak

IIT Delhi makes hand sanitiser after facing shortage amid coronavirus outbreak

“That is the ‘spirit’ needed to fight Corona,” says an IIT Delhi professor on Facebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the lab technicians who developed the hand sanitisers.
The image shows the lab technicians who developed the hand sanitisers. (Twitter/Ramgopal Rao)
         

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of essentials across the world as people have turned to panic buying basics. In India too, several people have reported a shortage of face mask and hand sanitisers. However, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi found a genius way to tackle the shortage. They turned to their lab and created hand sanitisers of their own. Now, a post about this whole thing by an IIT professor is going all kinds of viral.

The director of IIT Delhi, Professor Ramgopal Rao, has explained in his Facebook post how the institute was finding it difficult to procure hand sanitisers in large quantities. “Even when they were available, vendors were charging exorbitant amounts and quality was suspect,” he says in his post.

Frustrated with the situation, Rao asked one of the chemistry professors if he could prepare some for the college. “He replied, for such a small thing, you don’t need an IIT Professor, it can be done by our technical staff,” he says in the post.

“Lo and behold, in flat two days, we have 50 litres of hand sanitisers meeting WHO standard (certified by IIT Profs). All at a negligible price,” he adds.

They subsequently sent out an email to other departments asking them to take some in case they needed it. “That is the ‘spirit’ needed to fight Corona,’ he says, expressing gratitude to those involved in the feat.

Rao’s post, since being shared on March 20, has collected over 11,000 reactions and more than 3,200 shares. People are extremely impressed and saying so in the comments section.

“I salute you for this commendable action by IIT Delhi in these days of crisis,” says a Facebook user. “Real heroes,” says another. “This is incredible. Can IIT Delhi donate sanitisers to relief camps?” wonders a third.

IIT Delhi’s website has also shared details about the sanitisers.

“The formulation contains three chemicals along with Aloe Vera and the major component is isopropyl alcohol (around 75%),” it says on the website, adding, “The advantage of hand sanitisers is that when soap and water are not readily available, it comes for ready use.”

tags
top news
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 LIVE: Section 144 to be imposed in state, says Puducherry CM
Covid-19 LIVE: Section 144 to be imposed in state, says Puducherry CM
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news