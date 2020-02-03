e-paper
In a bid to find love, single man uses billboard and it’s working. Watch

Mark Rofe has already received over 100 applications.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The huge billboard features a picture of Mark Rofe lying on his side.
The huge billboard features a picture of Mark Rofe lying on his side.(Twitter/@iamrofe)
         

In a bid to land a date and find love, a single man did something which has now turned into a topic of Twitter chatter. He used a massive billboard to put forth his message and invited the interested people to get in touch with him – and it’s working. Turns out, he has already received over 100 applications.

Mark Rofe, after venturing out various dating apps got fed up and decided to try out this unusual route, reports the BBC. He paid £425 for the huge sign on a busy road in Manchester, UK.

The huge billboard features a picture of Rofe lying on his side. It also reads, “Single? This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for.”

A video of the billboard was also shared by Rofe on Twitter. “I’m at the billboard. Regret not getting my haircut first,” he wrote.

People had lots of thoughts about this surprising way and they expressed the same while commenting. While some wished him good luck, others were impressed by his efforts. Here’s what they tweeted:

“I was talking to my mate saying how I was struggling on all these dating apps and I joked that I should put my face on a big billboard,” Rofe told the BBC. “We laughed about it but then actually I thought what a good idea,” he added.

“Some people might think I’m mad paying £425 but if I find love then it’s fairly cheap. I tried to make it funny so hopefully I don’t come across as a desperate loser,” he further added.

What do you think of this innovative way?

